Facing Liverpool in League Cup final is 'strictly business' for Sterling

Raheem Sterling insists it will be "strictly business" when Manchester City face his former club Liverpool in the League Cup final.

England winger Sterling left Liverpool for the Etihad Stadium in an acrimonious transfer in the close-season and cited a desire to win trophies as one of the reasons for his move.

Sterling will have to the opportunity to earn his first silverware as a City player after playing a starring role in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Everton that secured a 4-3 semi-final aggregate success.

With Liverpool beating Stoke City on penalties to win the other semi, City's win sets up an intriguing reunion for Sterling in next month's Wembley showpiece.

Sterling told Sky Sports: "I might get one or two [messages from Liverpool players] but it's strictly business at Wembley.

"It's why I came here, we're lucky enough to be in the final. It's really well done to Liverpool because they got to the final.

"We'll meet in the final and may the best team win on the day."

City had to fight back from going a goal behind in Wednesday's second leg and there was a controversial moment when Sterling set up Kevin De Bruyne - who later left the field on a stretcher with a suspected knee ligament injury - to level the tie, despite the ball clearly going out of play before he cut back for his team-mate.

On the incident, Sterling added: "Listen I was only interested in the ball hitting the back of the net not if it went out.

"We got the luck this time, last time [Everton faced City] we should have had a penalty, we scored and won the game at the end of the day."