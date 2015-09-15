Facing Malmo 'a bit like a dream' for Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic admitted it was a "great feeling" to face former club Malmo in the Champions League, although he was disappointed not to score against them.

The Sweden international helped current employers Paris Saint-Germain record a 2-0 victory over the team where he started his professional career.

However, Ibrahimovic was unable to mark the occasion with a goal. He had a hat-trick of chances in the first half but could not beat Malmo goalkeeper Johan Wiland.

"It was a great feeling to play against one of my former teams," Ibrahimovic told beIn Sport.

"In addition they are a Swedish club, it does not happen often to see them in the Champions League and here I had the chance to confront them. It was a bit like a dream.

"But I was motivated, believe me, I wanted to score. I did not do it."

Angel Di Maria and Edinson Cavani did score for PSG, giving Laurent Blanc's side a winning start to their Group A campaign.

Ibrahimovic believes the French club are better equipped for success in the competition this year, having been knocked out at the quarter-final stage last season.

"We have a stronger team this season," he added.

"Di Maria adds more, Kevin Trapp is also there. We have great players who have to find their role and once they have adjusted, they will benefit the whole team."