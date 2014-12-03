Fahrmann braced for difficult Stuttgart test

The sides meet at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Saturday in what will be former Schalke coach Stevens' second game in charge of Stuttgart.

Stevens took over from Armin Veh last month with the Dutchman's first game at the helm bringing about a 4-1 win over fellow strugglers Freiburg as Stuttgart moved off the bottom of the Bundesliga.

Having worked under Stevens during his second spell at Schalke, Fahrmann feels he knows what to expect from Stuttgart this weekend.

"He is a coach who puts a lot of emphasis on the defensive side of the game," the 26-year-old told Schalke's official website.

"It is important to him that his team is strong at the back. We are prepared for that.

"Of course I saw the 4-1 match. Stuttgart’s change of coach appears to have sparked a new sense of euphoria in the team.

"However, I always say that we are FC Schalke 04 and we have a strong team. We have to look at ourselves in order to pick up our performances."

Schalke sit sixth in the top flight but have won just once away in the Bundesliga this term, with Fahrmann eager to pick up a rare victory on the road this weekend.

"We should not concern ourselves with such statistics and instead concentrate on putting in a good performance at Stuttgart so that we can redress the balance," he added.

"I have a good feeling about picking up three away points."