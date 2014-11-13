FAI backs Keane after alleged altercation

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) released a statement after reports police had been called to the team hotel in Portmarnock.

The FAI confirmed an incident had taken place, and backed Keane – who called police.

"Following inaccurate media reports which refer to an incident involving a member of the public this evening at the Republic of Ireland team hotel, we wish to clarify that Roy Keane called the Gardai [police] following the incident," he said.

"The manager, Martin O'Neill and the FAI are fully aware of the circumstances surrounding this event, and the assistant manager has their full support."

Ireland are due to fly out of Dublin on Thursday ahead of a Euro 2016 qualifier against Scotland a day later.