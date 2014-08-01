Falcao to feature against Valencia in Emirates Cup

Colombia international Falcao has been out of action since suffering damage to his cruciate knee ligament in a Coupe de France tie versus Monts d'Or Azergues in January.

The 28-year-old was forced to miss his country's World Cup campaign because of the injury but is now nearing a return to full fitness.

And the ex-Porto and Atletico Madrid talisman will make his long-awaited comeback at the pre-season tournament at the Emirates Stadium as Monaco step up their preparations for the new Ligue 1 campaign.

"Falcao will play this weekend," Jardim said. "Not the entire game but at least 15 to 20 minutes tomorrow [Saturday] and perhaps more on Sunday [against Arsenal].

"He is anxious to play again. He is close to having recovered 100 per cent of his physical fitness.

"This will be a very good test for him before the resumption of Ligue 1."

Monaco begin their league season with a home game against Lorient at the Stade Louis II in nine days' time.