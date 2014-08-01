Falcao to feature against Valencia in Emirates Cup
Monaco striker Radamel Falcao will return to action in Saturday's Emirates Cup clash with Valencia, coach Leonardo Jardim has revealed.
Colombia international Falcao has been out of action since suffering damage to his cruciate knee ligament in a Coupe de France tie versus Monts d'Or Azergues in January.
The 28-year-old was forced to miss his country's World Cup campaign because of the injury but is now nearing a return to full fitness.
And the ex-Porto and Atletico Madrid talisman will make his long-awaited comeback at the pre-season tournament at the Emirates Stadium as Monaco step up their preparations for the new Ligue 1 campaign.
"Falcao will play this weekend," Jardim said. "Not the entire game but at least 15 to 20 minutes tomorrow [Saturday] and perhaps more on Sunday [against Arsenal].
"He is anxious to play again. He is close to having recovered 100 per cent of his physical fitness.
"This will be a very good test for him before the resumption of Ligue 1."
Monaco begin their league season with a home game against Lorient at the Stade Louis II in nine days' time.
