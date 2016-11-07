Falcao finding his best form - Pekerman

Colombia coach Jose Pekerman is excited to see striker Radamel Falcao finding his best form for Monaco.

Falcao is back in the Colombia squad thanks to his fine start to the Ligue 1 season with Monaco, have struggled for form and fitness during loan spells at Manchester United and Chelsea.

The 30-year-old scored twice in Friday's 6-0 demolition of Nancy on Saturday, having bagged a brace in Wednesday's Champions League match against CSKA Moscow, taking his total to eight for the season.

And as Falcao prepares to return to the international fold for Colombia's World Cup qualifiers, Pekerman praised 62-cap veteran.

"Falcao has always been a key player in the national team," said Pekerman via FIFA.com.

"Unfortunately his injury kept him out of the last World Cup. Now we're in another stage and, after a timeout, he is finding his best form.

"You have to start from bottom to top. Hopefully he can find his best form and realise his highest expectations."

Colombia host Chile on Thursday before travelling to Argentina on November 15.