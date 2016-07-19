Falcao: Premier League struggles will serve me well at Monaco

Radamel Falcao is confident that his "difficult" two-year spell in England can serve him well upon his return to Monaco.

Colombia international Falcao arrived at Stade Louis II ahead of the 2013-14 season as one of the most prolific and feared strikers in world football.

However, he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in January 2014 that saw him miss that year's World Cup in Brazil.

Upon his return to action, Falcao joined Manchester United on a lucrative loan deal, but his stay at Old Trafford proved an unhappy one as he found the net just four times in 26 Premier League appearances in the 2014-15 season.

Despite that poor return Chelsea gambled on a loan deal of their own last season, but Falcao once again failed to rediscover his former heights and managed just one goal in 10 league outings.

The 30-year-old is back at Monaco - he was on the scoresheet in a 45-minute runout on Tuesday in a 3-1 defeat to Zenit in a pre-season friendly - and he told the club's official website: "My experience in England was difficult but it served me well as a footballer and as a person.

"I hope what I've learned will serve me now, here in Monaco. I'm very happy to be back in Monaco to play.

"It's interesting to see how the team progresses game after game. The sensations are good, I feel good.

"The only thing I need is to accumulate games and playing time. With the games, my body will quickly adapt to the rhythm of the competition."