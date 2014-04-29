Falcao 'satisfied' with recovery progress

The Colombian damaged the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in January, ruling him out of the remainder of the season and leading to fears that he could miss his country's FIFA World Cup campaign.

Falcao had made a promising start to life at Monaco, scoring 11 goals in 19 appearances following prolific spells at Porto and Atletico Madrid, but the injury came as a huge blow to him, as well as his club and country.

However, the striker was in positive frame of mind when asked for an update on the state of his rehabilitation.

"I am satisfied because I get back well with my knee's wound, everything evolves positively," he told the club's official website.

"It allows me to work well so that I can keep my physical level. I hope I'm going to continue like that."