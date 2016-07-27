Falcao scores as Monaco return ends in defeat to Fenerbahce

Radamel Falcao scored on his first competitive appearance since returning to Monaco but was unable to prevent a 2-1 defeat at Fenerbahce in the first leg of their Champions League third qualifying round tie.

Following unsuccessful loan spells at Manchester United and Chelsea, Falcao has returned to the Ligue 1 side with two years still remaining on his contract.

The 30-year-old started in attack as Monaco took on Fenerbahce at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, capitalising on a defensive error to mark his return with a close-range goal.

Falcao's first-half strike had cancelled out Emmanuel Emenike's opener, but the former West Ham attacker ensured the Turkish team hold the upper hand ahead of the return match with a phenomenal second on 63 minutes.

Ex-Paris Saint-Germain full-back Gregory van der Wiel picked out Emenike in space in the box and the striker sent a brilliant volley into the bottom corner.

Nevertheless, Falcao's away goal could yet play a crucial role when the tie comes to its conclusion at the Stade Louis II next week.