Falcao suffers injury setback

Chelsea striker Radamel Falcao is back at square one in his recovery from a thigh injury, manager Guus Hiddink has revealed.

The Colombian has endured a difficult time of things since moving to Stamford Bridge on loan from Monaco in July - failing to rediscover his form following a frustrating season-long spell at Manchester United.

Falcao made just two starts in all competitions for the struggling Premier League champions before suffering a thigh injury in early November.

And the former Atletico Madrid striker suffered a relapse during a practice game with Hiddink confirming the 29-year-old remains some weeks off a return.

The Dutchman - appointed as Jose Mourinho's successor until the end of the season this month - told reporters: "It's the inside of his thigh and it's the same now as it was before.

"He's having treatment at the moment but he cannot appear on the pitch. He was out and our medical staff tried to build him up but he had the setback, which is not a positive signal.

"We hope within 10 days he might be fit again but not to play. No."