Falkirk 1 Kilmarnock 0: Vaulks snatches first-leg advantage

Will Vaulks struck in second-half injury time to give Falkirk a 1-0 win over Kilmarnock in the first leg of the Scottish Premiership play-off final.

The home side, who bagged a 92nd-minute goal to give them a 5-4 aggregate win over Hibernian in the last round, snatched an advantage when Vaulks drilled a shot through the crowded penalty area and beyond Jamie MacDonald.

Kilmarnock fashioned a number of chances, with Tope Obadeyi missing an open goal and Kris Boyd twice spurning good openings, but they failed to find a way past a resilient home defence.

The second leg at Rugby Park takes place on Sunday.