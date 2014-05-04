Fan injured in shooting ahead of Coppa final

Italian news agency ANSA reported on Sunday that a man has been placed under arrest at a hospital in Rome following clashes prior to Napoli's meeting with Fiorentina at the Stadio Olimpico.

The suspect has been named by the superintendent of Rome, Massimo Mazza, as Daniele De Santis according to several media reports.

The match was delayed for almost 45 minutes - during which time Napoli captain Marek Hamsik made an appeal for calm to the club's fans - with Rafael Benitez's side going on to win 3-1.

The incident has attracted widespread condemnation and has cast a shadow over Italian football, with FIGC president Giancarlo Abete among those to speak out in the wake of the violence.

He criticised the influence of 'ultra' fans in a statement via the FIGC's official website.

"Football is a victim of a situation which goes beyond (the game). The ultras use the stadiums for manifestations of power," he said.

"It's a fact, at some stage the ultras have an unacceptable role... We are ready to do our bit to reverse this worrying trend."