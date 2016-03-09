Fans are 'crazy' to think Madrid should sell Ronaldo - Ramos

Sergio Ramos believes Real Madrid supporters are "crazy" to think that the club should sell Cristiano Ronaldo.

Madrid have endured a tough season in 2015-16 with the club 12 points behind leaders Barcelona in La Liga while also having replaced coach Rafael Benitez with Zinedine Zidane in January.

Sections of the Madrid fan base have shown their discontent with several players this season, including the likes of top-scorer Ronaldo.

However, Ramos has backed the Portugal international and believes it is crazy fans would even think about getting rid of the "historical" winger.

"They have to think about it a little bit," Ramos said after the side's 2-0 (4-0 on aggregate) win over Roma in the Champions League round of 16.

"I respect the opinion of the fans because their love is important, but when the things don't go well they have to support the players because we all want the best for Madrid.

"For me it is crazy that they think he needs to leave Madrid, because he is historical."