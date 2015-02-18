Fans filmed in racist act on Paris Metro platform

Prior to Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, the London club's fans were filmed denying a black man access to a Paris Metro train.

The footage, leaked to British newspaper The Guardian, shows the man trying to board the train but ultimately he is pushed off.

A group of men, who have been described as Chelsea fans, can also be heard chanting, "We're racist, we're racist and that's the way we like it."

This is the second time in just days that racism has shown itself in football.

Former Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi said there are "too many blacks" and "foreigners" in the top youth clubs in Italy on Monday.