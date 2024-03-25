Fantasy Premier League announces exciting new format, with huge prizes available

Fantasy Premier League has announced the launch of FPL Challenge, a new game mode that is set to offer an unmissable prize.

Aimed for a more casual experience of Fantasy Premier League and FPL Draft, FPL Challenge is a shorter format that will have have different themes or challenges for players to complete each week, helping informing their team selection.

In FPL Challenge, each squad will be comprised of 15 players, with the first challenge set to involve an unlimited budget. That means a player can select a team with the most expensive 15 FPL players if they believe that will give them the best chance of yielding the highest score, though that won't necessarily be the most-effective way.

FPL Challenge will offer a new theme each week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Launching Monday 25 March, FPL Challenge gets underway for gameweek 30 of the Premier League and runs through until the end of the season.

Prizes will be awarded at the end of each gameweek to the player with the most points for that specific challenge. Plus, all players who submit an FPL Challenge team will be entered into a competition to win a trip to New York at the end of the season, with one entry for a submitted team each game week.

Unlike the season-long FPL game, points do not accumulate, so it doesn’t matter if you miss a week.

Will you select De Bruyne in FPL Challenge? (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Fantasy Premier League Challenge is a brand-new way to compete against friends, family and colleagues without the time commitment of classic FPL," Alexandra Willis, Director of Digital Media and Audience Development at the Premier League said about the launch of FPL Challenge.

“Our ambition with this new game is to offer a more casual format that will appeal to a broad range of users, offering greater opportunity to be part of the Fantasy Premier League conversation, and a new and different way to engage with Premier League action on the pitch. “

Players can sign up for Fantasy Premier League Challenge on the FPL website.

