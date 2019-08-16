Farke’s options reduced by injury

Daniel Farke will be without a number of key players for his side’s clash with Newcastle, including continued absences of defenders Timm Klose and Christoph Zimmermann.

The Canaries boss has only two fit centre-backs to choose from, and in a further unexpected blow, winger Onel Hernandez could require surgery after suffering suspected lateral miniscus tear and possible ACL damage in a fall at home.

Adam Idah and Kenny McLean are also doubtful for the clash against the Magpies, while Alex Tettey is expected to be available.

Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin is a doubt for the trip to Carrow Road.

The Frenchman, who made his debut as a substitute in the 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal, has a hamstring injury and may miss out. Fellow midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is fit after limping off against the Gunners with an ankle problem, while deadline-day signing Emil Krafth will hope for a debut.

Defenders DeAndre Yedlin (groin) and Florian Lejeune (knee), midfielder Christian Atsu (knee) and striker Dwight Gayle (hamstring) remain on the casualty list, while Andy Carroll continues to work his way back towards match fitness.

Provisional Norwich squad: Krul, Fahrmann, Aarons, Hanley, Byram, Godfrey, Lewis, Roberts, Vrancic, Leitner, Amadou, Tettey, Thompson, Pukki, Srbeny

Provisional Newcastle squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Manquillo, Krafth, Dummett, Fernandez, Schar, Lascelles, Clark, Shelvey, Hayden, S Longstaff, Ki, Ritchie, Willems, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Muto.