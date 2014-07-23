Father against Vlasic's Tottenham transfer

Nikola Vlasic, 16, has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Tottenham reported to have made a bid for the Croatian attacking midfielder dubbed 'the new Luka Modric'.

But Josko Vlasic - a former athlete - is against a move abroad, believing a transfer to England would be too soon for his son, who only made his senior bow last week for 1.HNL club Hajduk.

"It would be better for him and for his development to remain at Hajduk," Josko told 24Sata. "Enjoy his town, in front of his friends and supporters.

"It would not make sense for him to get away so young, regardless of the money involved.

Josko added: "I know that Hajduk do not have disposable income, but I do not think they are thinking of selling him.

"If they are thinking about it, it's impossible without my consent and I won't give it to them. For me, money has never been crucial, there are more important things in life."

Vlasic the younger made his senior debut for Hajduk on Thursday, scoring in the club's 2-0 victory over Dundalk in UEFA Europa League qualifying.

He backed up that effort with another appearance on Sunday, playing 68 minutes as Hajduk drew 1-1 at home to Istra 1961 in league action.