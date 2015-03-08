Favourites to meet in Coupe de France semis

PSG, who last won the tournament in 2010 and will host the fixture, saw off Monaco to book their place in the last four, while Saint-Etienne required penalties to defeat third-tier outfit Boulogne.

Guingamp are the defending champions and will be fancied to reach a second successive final having been handed a tie at Ligue 2 side Auxerre.

The fixtures are set to take place on April 7 and 8.