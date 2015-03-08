Favourites to meet in Coupe de France semis
Coupe de France favourites Paris Saint-Germain have been drawn to face Saint-Etienne in the semi-finals.
PSG, who last won the tournament in 2010 and will host the fixture, saw off Monaco to book their place in the last four, while Saint-Etienne required penalties to defeat third-tier outfit Boulogne.
Guingamp are the defending champions and will be fancied to reach a second successive final having been handed a tie at Ligue 2 side Auxerre.
The fixtures are set to take place on April 7 and 8.
