Favre to look at Balotelli dismissal
Mario Balotelli was sent off against Bordeaux on Wednesday and Lucien Favre has hinted Ligue 1 leaders Nice may review the dismissal.
Nice head coach Lucien Favre has hinted the Ligue 1 leaders may appeal Mario Balotelli's red card against Bordeaux on Wednesday.
The striker, who has 10 goals in 14 matches across all competitions this season, was sent off for a kick on Igor Lewczuk in second-half stoppage time of the 0-0 draw, though replays suggested the defender's reaction was exaggerated.
Nice also lost Younes Belhanda to a red card as Francois Kamano's theatrical reaction to a kick on the back of the leg from the midfielder sparked a confrontation between the two sets of players in an ill-tempered conclusion.
On Balotelli's sending off, Favre said: "I look forward to seeing the pictures. We'll see if there's a fault.
"In the end, I was disappointed after these two red cards because it will mean some matches [missed].
"As for the level of collective performance, it was not bad. There was a bit of fatigue, we just played 10 matches in 31 days, that's the limit.
"It's Christmas. We're a winter champion, it's beautiful. We must continue like that, there is work ahead of us.
"For the moment we enjoy, the parties are coming."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.