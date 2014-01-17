February a crucial month for PSG, says Blanc

The Ligue 1 leaders have a five-point cushion at the top of the table from Monaco, and have progressed in cup competitions both domestically and in Europe.

Next month sees them face their title rivals in the principality, Marseille in Paris, while they also face Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 clash.

Blanc knows that they must maintain their form and believes, if they come through February unscathed, they will be in a strong position.

"Our goal is to win all our matches," he said ahead of their league match with Nantes. "We want to garner maximum points and respect our opponents.

"February is an important month for us by the number of matches and also by the presence of the Champions League match.

"Our goal at the beginning of season (in the) Champions League was to do as well as last year.

"(Now) we want to aim for the final of the Champions League so that we become one of the best teams in the world."