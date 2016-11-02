Federer surprises PSG players after Champions League clash

Roger Federer knows how to attract a crowd and it was no different on Tuesday.

Regarded as one of the greatest tennis players in the history of the sport, the 17-time grand-slam champion was a special guest for FC Basel's Champions League clash at St Jakob-Park.

A big fan of Swiss champions Basel, former world number one Federer watched his native club suffered a heart-breaking last-gasp 2-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite the loss, Federer still found time to surprise the PSG players post-match, pictured with captain Thiago Silva, Marco Verratti, Lucas Moura and Marquinhos.

Federer, 35, is working his way back to full fitness, preparing to make a comeback in 2017, having not played since his semi-final loss at Wimbledon in July due to injury.