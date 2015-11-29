Fekir dreams of Barcelona move and Ballon d'Or

Lyon forward Nabil Fekir dreams of playing for Barcelona and winning the Ballon d'Or during his career.

The 22-year-old formed a formidable partnership with Alexandre Lacazette – totalling 40 goals between them – in his breakout season as Hubert Fournier's side finished second in Ligue 1 in 2014-15.

Fekir is determined to maintain his good form for Lyon, but admitted he has his eyes set on a transfer to Camp Nou in the future.

"In my head, I have many dreams. I will not talk about them all immediately," he said in an interview with L'Equipe.

"I want to do my best for Lyon and then join a big club – that's my goal.

"My favourite team is Barcelona, but I'm aware that much work is needed. To play for Barcelona one day is my dream.

"We will see [if I am at Lyon next season]. As I have not played much this season, logically, I should stay at Lyon for another campaign.

"Aside from that, if clubs present themselves, we will have to see."

The Lyon academy graduate, who has been sidelined since September with a knee ligament injury, disclosed he harbours an ambition to win the Ballon d'Or.

"It's not totally crazy, no. Hope keeps people alive," Fekir continued.

"I will not say that I am going to win the Ballon d'Or, but I have that in mind, even if that might seem absurd."