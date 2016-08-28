Fekir to undergo knee operation

Lyon have confirmed that Nabil Fekir will undergo an operation on his right knee after sustaining an injury during the club's 4-2 defeat to Dijon.

The news comes almost a year after Fekir suffered a cruciate ligament injury while making his full France debut against Portugal, and the 23-year-old will be forced to withdraw from Didier Deschamps' squad for the forthcoming international friendly against Italy.

A message of support for Fekir published on the club's official Twitter page confirmed the forward will undergo arthroscopic surgery to clean his knee joint on Monday.

Fekir made just nine Ligue 1 appearances for Lyon last season but has featured in all three of the club's domestic fixtures this term.