Ferdinand charged by FA over tunnel incident
QPR director of football Les Ferdinand has been charged by the Football Association following an alleged incident in the tunnel after Saturday's Premier League clash with Tottenham.
The former striker is said to have confronted a match official as the players left the field at Loftus Road, following a 2-1 defeat for the hosts.
An FA statement read: "It is alleged that Ferdinand, director of football at QPR, used abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour towards a match official in or around the tunnel area after the end of the fixture."
Harry Kane's second-half brace fired Tottenham into a 2-0 lead, before Sandro pulled one back against his former club to leave QPR three points adrift of safety.
Ferdinand has until Friday to respond to the charge.
