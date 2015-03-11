Ferdinand charged by FA over tunnel incident

The former striker is said to have confronted a match official as the players left the field at Loftus Road, following a 2-1 defeat for the hosts.

An FA statement read: "It is alleged that Ferdinand, director of football at QPR, used abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour towards a match official in or around the tunnel area after the end of the fixture."

Harry Kane's second-half brace fired Tottenham into a 2-0 lead, before Sandro pulled one back against his former club to leave QPR three points adrift of safety.

Ferdinand has until Friday to respond to the charge.