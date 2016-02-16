Ferdinand responds to Ronaldo by mocking tight jeans

Rio Ferdinand jokingly responded to Cristiano Ronaldo's claims that he hardly spoke with the former Manchester United defender during his time at Old Trafford by mocking his ex-neighbour's fashion sense.

Ronaldo was visibly agitated following questions about the blossoming relationship between Barcelona trio Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar on Tuesday, with the Real Madrid star insisting he does not need to be best friends with the likes of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The former United forward highlighted his success at Old Trafford, where he won three Premier League titles and the Champions League, despite revealing he rarely spoke to senior players, including Ferdinand, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes before walking out of the news conference.

And a stunned Ferdinand hit back, making light of the Portugal captain's tight jeans.

"He's gone off me! He used to live next door to me. Unbelievable! He didn't like my cooking," Ferdinand told BT Sport.



"That [the Ronaldo press conference] just shows the emotion he's got in him and the desire to win and the desire to get back on top. At the moment everyone's talking about Barcelona and he's not happy with that. And that's his competitive streak coming out.

"I actually used to take the mick out of him in the changing rooms, I think he's got the hump. He used to come in in tight jeans and we used to murder him. He didn't get it."