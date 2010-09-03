Ferguson: Anderson considered quitting

The 22-year-old, who has made 55 league appearances for the Red Devils, struggled to make an impression during the first half of the 2009/10 campaign, leading to reports that the former Porto player was unhappy and keen to quit the Old Trafford outfit.

However, Anderson eventually opted to stay put as January came and went, only for him to then rupture a cruciate ligament during the club's win against West Ham in February, forcing him to spend six months on the sidelines.

The Samba starlet, who was also involved in a car crash in Portugal last month, is now nearing his return having fully recovered.

And Old Trafford supremo Ferguson has admitted that he came close to losing the man he signed for a reported £18 million as he had grown so frustrated by a lack of regular action.

“Last season he was talking about leaving because he was not playing in every game," said Ferguson. "Maybe it is a good thing he has been injured for a spell because he can look at the situation.

"I didn't talk to him about leaving. I just let him get it out of his system.

"Maybe the injury has quelled the storm in his body because he came back here with the same enthusiasm and has been telling me he is ready to play."

And the 68-year-old added that he is confident Anderson can regain his form and realise his potential in a Manchester United shirt.

"He loves training and playing. He wants to play every game and train every day. But that is a problem for me because at 22 he has not got the maturity to understand we operate a squad here. When he does understand that, he will be a fantastic player here.

"In some ways, I don't want to change his mentality because it is wonderful to see someone who wants to play every minute of every day.

"If you have someone with that enthusiasm, you have to be careful you don't check it to the point when you lose it.

"Anderson has an incredible talent. Everyone has seen the quality in his game and he will get his opportunity."

