Ferguson backs Giggs for United job

Manchester United assistant Ryan Giggs is the right man to succeed manager Louis van Gaal, according to former boss Alex Ferguson.

Giggs, 41, was appointed Van Gaal's right-hand man last season and the United icon is seemingly being prepared for the top job once the Dutchman departs in 2017.

However, reports have emerged recently that Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola is United's first choice to replace Van Gaal.

Ferguson, though, is under no illusions who should take the reins.

"I think Ryan has all the qualities to be a fantastic manager," the 73-year-old and 13-time Premier League winner said via the Mirror.

"I have heard it said that he will have to go to another club first because he doesn't have enough experience.

"But he is gaining experience working with Louis van Gaal and he also had experience working with David Moyes and working under me as a player.

"I don't think that Ryan needs to go anywhere."

Van Gaal's contract is due to expire in two years and the 64-year-old Dutchman has given no indication whether he will renew his contract.

However, Ferguson doubts Van Gaal will walk away from the hot seat so soon.

"Louis has said he will retire in 2017, but I'm not so sure," Ferguson added.

"Once you get bitten by the bug at United it is very difficult to walk away."