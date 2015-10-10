Ferguson lends under-pressure Mourinho support

Alex Ferguson has backed Jose Mourinho to turn Chelsea's fortunes around and insists he has the support of owner Roman Abramovich.

The defending Premier League champions sit 16th in the table with just two victories from their first eight games, while defeat to Porto at the end of September leaves them third in their Champions League group.

Following a 3-1 loss to Southampton in their previous outing, the Portuguese coach insisted that he would not 'walk away from his responsibilities' during a fiery post-match press conference.

But the sympathetic former Manchester United boss does not feel Mourinho's rant was necessary and is certain he has the backing of the club and can turn things around.

"I think that Jose's press conference the other day was challenging the owner to support him in a bad time," Ferguson told American show Morning Joe.

"At times you maybe don't think you're getting complete support from everyone, but it happens. It's not always correct, and I don't think it's correct what Jose's thinking at the moment - I think he's got the support.

"He will find a solution. It may take a few weeks, but you've got to remember, he's lost his goalkeeper [Thibaut] Courtois, who's a fantastic goalkeeper.

"John Terry is in a little difficulty adjusting to his last season maybe, who knows - he played every game last season, the best central defender they've ever had - and he's in a difficult time.

"So if the spine of your team is not what it normally is, do you expect to get consistent results? I don't think so."

Chelsea will return to action after the international break with the visit of Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge on October 17.