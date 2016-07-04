Ferguson: Time for Giggs to stand on his own feet

Alex Ferguson believes Ryan Giggs has what it takes to become a successful manager following his decision to leave Manchester United.

Giggs became assistant manager at Old Trafford under Louis van Gaal after hanging up his boots in 2014, but opted to say farewell to United at the weekend in order to pursue a career as a manager elsewhere.

Ferguson has backed his former pupil to succeed as manager, although has warned him that picking the right club will be crucial to his prospects.

"It is time Ryan stood on his own feet, got out there and accepted the challenge," Ferguson told BBC Sport.

"I think he is ready to manage and he has a lot of quality. He doesn't want to spoil that quality by going to a club that is sacking a manager every two minutes.

"I talk about his poker face. He has a bit of steel about him. It is such a highly intense results industry, you need people who go into it to have a bit of steel about them, a bit of character and personality."

New Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho allegedly did not have room for Giggs as his assistant and Ferguson understands the Portuguese's preference to work with trusted right-hand man Rui Faria.

"You have got to have, in your assistant, someone you have trusted all your life," Ferguson added.

"When I came to United, I brought Archie Knox because he was a valuable person for me. I trusted him 100 per cent.

"Mourinho has had his assistant for years and, quite rightly, has stuck by his own man.

"If Jose hadn't had an assistant, I know he would have taken Ryan."