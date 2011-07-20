Ferguson understands Berbatov frustrations

Berbatov started the 2010/11 season in fine form, scoring 15 goals in his first 20 matches, only to later find himself regularly dropped to the substitutes' bench during the send half of the season.

The Bulgarian was then completely left out of United's 18-man squad for May's Champions League final against Barcelona at Wembley.

This led to widespread reports that Berbatov could leave the club, with Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle United and previous club Tottenham Hotspur all linked with a move for the 30-year-old hit-man.

Ferguson was asked during a press conference whether he would understand if Berbatov had wanted to depart Old Trafford after losing his first-team berth.

“Yes, I’d understand that, but you could say that about them all," Ferguson replied. "Berbatov will be alright. His training has been terrific and he’s a good person, a nice guy.

“There were seven or eight players disappointed at not being involved in the final. Berbatov will be all right.

“[The players] understand it’s the squad that wins the games and wins the cups and I’ve got a good squad that will be used in exactly the same way. I don’t pick the same team every week, do I?

"I’ve only done that once in the last three years.”

Berbatov's place in the first team was taken by Mexican starlet Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez, and Ferguson explained that it would have been difficult to drop the 23-year-old due to his sensational form.

“Chicharito hit such good form that you had to put him in every game," he reasoned. “It was unfortunate for Berbatov. It didn’t make him a bad player, he was just an unlucky player that this lad came in.”

Berbatov arrived at Manchester United following a £30.75 million move from Tottenham on the final day of the summer 2008 transfer window, and has since scored 47 goals in 128 appearances for the Red Devils.