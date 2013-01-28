Ferguson: United side "as good as I've had"

The long-serving manager believes United stand a realistic chance of matching the monumental Treble-winning season of 1998/99, and the omens are looking good for the league leaders.

Fulham were fifth-round opponents last time Ferguson's men achieved the feat, and the way in which the West London side were swept away by a team featuring six changes suggests United will again compete strongly on all fronts.

"When you look at those lads up front, if they can each get to the 20 mark, we will really be in business," said the Scot.

"The options we've got all round the park, if we can keep everyone fit, are as good as I've had in my time here."

Despite having a relatively poor defensive record, the Red Devils have been prolific in front of goal this season, and their four strikers – Robin van Persie, Wayne Rooney, Javier Hernandez and Danny Welbeck – have already plundered 47 goals between them.

The quartet have been compared to the attack of Andy Cole, Dwight Yorke, Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, whose competition for places helped United to the Treble.

"All people should know we want to win the FA Cup, the Champions League and the league," added Hernandez, who bagged a brace against Fulham.

United's season will take shape over the next few weeks, with three Premier League games leading up to their Champions League tie at Real Madrid followed by the visit of Reading in the FA Cup.

By Matthew Campelli