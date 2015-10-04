Ferguson warns Arsenal critics about replacing Wenger

Manchester United legend Alex Ferguson believes the critics of Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger should be careful what they wish for.

The Gunners boss has been a continued target for criticism over his side's failure to win the Premier League since their Invincibles team romped to glory in 2004.

Ahead of a crunch Premier League clash with United, Wenger's men are under pressure again having lost their first two Champions League group games to Dinamo Zagreb and Olympiacos.

Ferguson, though, has urged anyone who is contemplating removing his former managerial rival from his position at the Emirates Stadium to think very carefully about how difficult it would be to replace him.

"Arsene has taken a lot of flak," Ferguson told The Guardian. "But who is going to replace him? Who is going to make it better?

"It is a very difficult position for anyone who comes in after Arsene and has to change the philosophy he introduced, and kept, for all those years."

Arsenal trail United by three points and leaders Manchester City by five going into Sunday's clash against Louis van Gaal's men.