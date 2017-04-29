Ferguson would never do it - Sheringham unhappy with Mourinho style

Former England and Manchester United forward Teddy Sheringham has questioned Jose Mourinho's public criticism of Old Trafford youngsters.

Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial are among the players to have felt the sharp end of Mourinho's tongue this season, with the United manager openly questioning their professionalism on the back of below-par performances.

Martial subsequently won praise after his goal-scoring contribution to last weekend's 2-0 win at Burnley, with Mourinho saying it was like having a "new player" in his squad.

Sheringham was rebuked by Alex Ferguson and Terry Venables for club and country, but only behind closed doors, and he fears Mourinho's abrasive approach is misguided.

"I played for a lot of top managers and I never really got castigated by the top managers in the press," the ex-Tottenham favourite told talkSPORT.

"Sir Alex Ferguson would never have done it, Terry Venables would definitely never have done it and they were top managers, for me.

"They would tell you how wrong you'd been in the changing room, or in their office, or fine you a week's wages, but they would always back you to the press and keep it within [the club].

"And I had a lot of respect for my managers."

United's 0-0 draw at Manchester City on Thursday took their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 24 matches. The EFL Cup winners host Swansea City on Sunday before travelling to Celta Vigo for the first leg of their Europa League semi-final.