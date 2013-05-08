Ferguson's roll of honour: His 49 trophies

Manchester United's league title success last month was his 49th club trophy since he began his managerial career with East Stirling in 1974.

The following is a list of his honours:

St Mirren

1 Scottish First Division title 1976/77

Aberdeen:

3 Scottish Premier League titles: 1979/80, 1983/84, 1984/85

4 Scottish FA Cups: 1981/82, 1982/83, 1983/84, 1985/86

1 Scottish League Cup: 1985/86

1 European Cup Winners' Cup: 1982/83

1 UEFA Super Cup: 1983

Manchester United

13 Premier League titles: 1992/93, 1993/94, 1995/96, 1996/97, 1998/99, 1999/00, 2000/01, 2002/03, 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11, 2012/13

5 FA Cups: 1989/90, 1993/94, 1995/96, 1998/99, 2003/04

4 League Cups: 1991/92, 2005/06, 2008/09, 2009/10

10 Charity/Community Shields: 1990 (shared), 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011

2 Champions League: 1998/99, 2007/08

1 European Cup Winners' Cup: 1990/91

1 UEFA Super Cup: 1991

1 Intercontinental Cup: 1999

1 FIFA Club World Cup: 2008