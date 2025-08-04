Quiz! Can you name every team managed by Sir Bobby Robson during his illustrious career?
Sir Bobby Robson is a legend of English football.
And today's quiz is all about the icon himself: we want to know how well you know his managerial career, so scroll on to get involved...
Robson is ranked at no.16 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League managers ever, and enjoyed a storied managerial career, working across Europe with some of the most notable names in football today.
With just four minutes on the clock, we need you to name the 10 positions he held as manager, including clubs and countries.
The younger generation may struggle here, with his last managerial position ending in 2004, after a career that started in 1968!
One club escaping your mind? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to set you up with a tap-in at the back post!
Don’t forget to comment your scores below and send this quiz round to your mates.
You've just paid tribute to the legendary Sir Bobby Robson – well, we've lined up a fresh volley of quizzes, spanning from record-breaking transfers to the very cathedrals of English football. Consider this your next top-tier workout.
First up, a fascinating dive into the Premier League's outgoing talent. Can you name the 30 biggest sales from Premier League clubs to overseas clubs? It's a comprehensive look at the significant departures across Europe and beyond. Then, for a true test of your geographical and architectural knowledge of English football, tackle this: can you name every stadium in the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two for 2025/26?
If you're eager to revisit England's quest for international glory, our next quiz beckons. Can you name every English player to start a Euros final? It's a look back at those who stepped onto the grandest stage for their country.
For a deep dive into the summer transfer sagas that define each season, can you name the biggest Premier League signing every summer since 2000? It's a chronological journey through the most impactful arrivals. And for a tribute to a specific club's goal-getters, can you name Aston Villa's top 25 scorers in the Premier League era? There's more below the line, as ever.
Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.
