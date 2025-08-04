Quiz! Can you name every team managed by Sir Bobby Robson during his illustrious career?

Sir Bobby Robson is a legend of English football.

And today's quiz is all about the icon himself: we want to know how well you know his managerial career, so scroll on to get involved...

Robson is ranked at no.16 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League managers ever, and enjoyed a storied managerial career, working across Europe with some of the most notable names in football today.

With just four minutes on the clock, we need you to name the 10 positions he held as manager, including clubs and countries.

The younger generation may struggle here, with his last managerial position ending in 2004, after a career that started in 1968!

One club escaping your mind? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to set you up with a tap-in at the back post!

Don’t forget to comment your scores below and send this quiz round to your mates.

