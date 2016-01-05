Fernandinho: I get angry when I'm subbed off

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has warned manager Manuel Pellegrini that being substituted makes him angry.

Fernandinho has started all but one of City's Premier League fixtures this season - a 4-1 home loss to Liverpool.

The Brazil international has only been subbed off three times in 27 appearances in all competitions, but being dragged to the bench is never welcomed by the 30-year-old.

"I just love to play and always want to be involved," he said via the Manchester Evening News.

"Occasionally when I come off during a game I get a little bit angry. But it's only because I want to play in every game and every minute to help my team-mates."

Fernandinho has played more minutes (2,516) than any other City player this season, with only Bacary Sagna (2,383) coming close.

"My body works best when I'm playing all the time so when I work more and I play more I feel better," he said.

"Since I returned from my holidays in the summer, I tried to play straight away - even though I didn't take part in pre-season. But I felt good and it carried on from there.

"I've been happy with my performances. My aim is to keep these levels up throughout the season and help us win games and keep on the right track.

"I can rest at the end of the season and enjoy time with my family. That's when I'll recharge my batteries, not before."