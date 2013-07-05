Fernandinho: I know who Oasis are now!

The 28-year-old Brazilian international penned a four-year contract with the Blues last month having made more than 180 league appearances for Ukrainian outfit Shakthar Donetsk.

Fernandinho joins fellow close season recruit Jesus Navas at the Etihad Stadium, as City bid to regain the Premier League title in 2013/14 under new boss Manuel Pellegrini.

Speaking in the August 2013 issue of FourFourTwo, out now, the former Atlético Paranaense midfielder outlines his reasons for joining the Blues.

He hopes to achieve 100% pass completion in a game, a feat achieved by Barcelona string-puller Xavi against Paris Saint-Germain when all 96 of his passes found their intended target.

STATS ZONEXavi's pass completion graphic against Paris Saint-Germain in April 2013

"I chose to move to City because of the greatness of the team and their ambitions to win titles," he says.

"I try to miss the fewest possible passes and be the engine of the team, linking defence to attack. I have a dream to finish a game without misplacing a single pass."

Fernandinho, who has won five caps for Brazil and scored against Chelsea in the Champions League last season, has been busy adjusting to English life, and in particular Mancunian culture.

"I hadn't [heard of Oasis] before, but after doing a bit of research I found out they were one of the best bands of the '90s! I prefer quiet music; it helps me focus."

