Ferretti installed as interim Mexico coach

Mexico installed Tigres UANL coach Ricardo Ferretti as the interim national boss for four matches.

After Miguel Herrera was unceremoniously sacked in July for an allegedly punching a journalist, Mexico have remained without a leader - but Ferretti will take charge in the meantime, including for their Confederations Cup play-off against United States.

Ferretti was presented to the media on Monday.

The 61-year-old will also take the national reins for matches against Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina and a yet-to-be-determined opponent.

The USA and Mexico go head-to-head on October 10, the winner earning a berth in the 2017 Confederations Cup.