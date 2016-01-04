Fewest games, worst win record - how did Benitez compare to Real Madrid's last five bosses?

Real Madrid have sacked Rafael Benitez as head coach and replaced him with club icon Zinedine Zidane.

The former Napoli boss' time in charge was marred by fan discontent, rumours of dressing room unrest and a 4-0 home defeat to Barcelona in El Clasico.

Following his dismissal, we look at the key Opta stats on Benitez's reign and compare his La Liga record to that of Madrid's previous five managers.



Rafael Benitez



Benitez lasted only half a season at the helm, seeing his side expelled from the Copa del Rey, though they are through to the last 16 of the Champions League and sit third in La Liga.

La Liga record:

Games – 18

Wins – 11

Draws – 4

Losses – 3

Win percentage – 61.1 per cent



Carlo Ancelotti



Ancelotti spent two years in charge of Madrid between 2013 and 2015, winning a Champions League title in his first season, but paying the price for a trophyless second campaign.

La Liga record:

Games – 76

Wins – 57

Draws – 8

Losses – 11

Win percentage – 75 per cent



Jose Mourinho



The Special One spent three controversial seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning one league title and a Copa del Rey, but lost out in three Champions League semi-finals.



La Liga record:

Games – 114

Wins – 87

Draws – 16

Losses – 11

Win percentage – 76.3 per cent

Manuel Pellegrini

Current Manchester City manager Pellegrini was in charge of Real Madrid for one season between 2009 and 2010, failing to win La Liga despite leading his team to 96 points.

La Liga record:

Games – 38

Wins – 31

Draws – 3

Losses – 4

Win percentage – 81.6 per cent

Juande Ramos

Ramos only managed the club for six more La Liga games than Benitez between 2008 and 2009 after replacing Bernd Schuster.

La Liga record:

Games – 24

Wins – 17

Draws – 1

Losses – 6

Win percentage – 70.8 per cent

Bernd Schuster



The German was in charge for a year and a half between 2007 and 2008, winning La Liga in his first season before stepping down as Madrid struggled in his second campaign.



Games – 52

Wins – 35

Draws – 6

Losses – 11

Win Percentage – 67.3 per cent