Feyenoord make winning start under Koeman
By app
ROTTERDAM - Feyenoord beat neighbours Excelsior Rotterdam 2-0 on Friday to give new coach Ronald Koeman a winning start on the opening day of the Dutch league season.
Feyenoord started with six under-21 internationals and dominated the first half but had to wait until the 55th minute before Guyon Fernandez opened the scoring from close-range after a defensive blunder by Niels Volthoren.
A 71st-minute own goal by Leen van Steensel, after good work from winger Jerson Cabral, sealed the victory for Feyenoord.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.