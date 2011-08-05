Feyenoord make winning start under Koeman

Feyenoord started with six under-21 internationals and dominated the first half but had to wait until the 55th minute before Guyon Fernandez opened the scoring from close-range after a defensive blunder by Niels Volthoren.

A 71st-minute own goal by Leen van Steensel, after good work from winger Jerson Cabral, sealed the victory for Feyenoord.