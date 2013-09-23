FIFA to address 2022 Qatar World Cup timing

The governing body published the agenda for the meetings - set to take place on October 3 and 4 - on Monday, with "FIFA World Cup Qatar, period of the competition" included under the 'sports-political matters' section.

There has been general consensus among European football federations that staging the tournament in July is not possible due to excessive heat in the Middle Eastern state, despite assurances from organisers that they would build air-conditioned stadia.

The 2022 host nation has regularly insisted that the event can be held in July, with the use of environmentally friendly cooling systems.

But those promises have not alleviated fears, European federations asking to be included in negotiations to start the tournament in January.

Any proposed change is likely to be met with opposition from European clubs and leagues, who would endure huge disruption to their domestic calendars.

Qatar held off competition from the likes of Australia and the United States to host the tournament.