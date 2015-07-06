FIFA bans Mayne-Nicholls

FIFA has handed a seven-year ban from any football-related activity to Harold Mayne-Nicholls, the former chairman of the bid evaluation group for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Mayne-Nicholls, also an ex-president of the Chilean Football Association, received the sanction from the adjudicatory chamber of FIFA's independent ethics committee on Monday.

A reason for his punishment has yet to be revealed, with FIFA stating: "more detaled information will be given after this final decision becomes effective".

Russia and Qatar were awarded the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, but the bidding process around the two tournaments is the subject of a criminal investigation.

A FIFA statement read: "The adjudicatory chamber of the independent ethics committee, chaired by Hans-Joachim Eckert, has decided to ban Harold Mayne-Nicholls, former chairman of the bid evaluation group for the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups and former Chilean Football Association president, from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level for a period of seven years.

"The decision was taken following a hearing in the presence of the accused and the chairman of the investigatory chamber of the ethics committee, Dr Cornel Borbely.

"In accordance with article 36 of the FIFA Code of Ethics, more detailed information will be given after this final decision becomes effective."