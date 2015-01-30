FIFA candidate Prince Ali outlines campaign

The president of the Jordan Football Association filed his bid alongside declarations of support before Thursday's deadline, with the English Football Association one of the members to back his campaign.

Prince Ali is one of five men to have declared their intention to stand against FIFA president Sepp Blatter, with former Portugal international Luis Figo confirming his bid earlier on Friday.

The FIFA vice-president has subsequently outlined the proposals of his campaign.

"The campaign for the presidency of FIFA has entered a new phase, and the number of candidates signals a strong desire for change," Prince Ali said in a statement.

"It is vital that a genuine debate is held and a consensus is established on key issues - enabling everyone, especially fans, to trust FIFA again as we embark on a new era where world football is governed with integrity and credibility.

"I want to make FIFA a first-class organisation that is worthy of a sport that unites billions of people around the globe and is rightly declared the world's game.

"FIFA should function to promote football and work in a real partnership to support all national associations in their mission to develop the game - we must get back to focusing on those goals."