FIFA confirms December World Cup final in 2022

FIFA has confirmed that the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar will be held in the winter, with the final scheduled for December 18.

Concerns were raised about the prospect of a summer tournament when the Gulf nation was initially awarded the hosting rights, with temperatures regularly exceeding 50 degrees Celsius in July and August.

FIFA agreed provisional dates for a winter tournament back in March despite some concerns over the impact of the domestic calendar in European football, especially the Premier League, which does not operate a mid-season break.

And the Executive Committee ratified the decision on Friday, meaning the finals will begin on November 21 and will conclude on December 18, making it a shorter tournament than the usual 32-day programme.

FIFA vice-president Jim Boyce said earlier this year: "I think it could be a tremendous World Cup because I think players will be fresher than they have ever been.

"It's going to be 28 days, it's not a lifetime. It means [domestic leagues] starting three weeks earlier and finishing three weeks later for one year."

FIFA confirmed a number of other decisions by the Committee, including "a vow to improve governance" and an increased support for women in football.

It was also stated that clubs will not be placed under pressure to release players for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro next year.