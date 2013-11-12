FIFA extend Italian match-fixing sanctions

The FIGC handed out suspensions ranging from two months to four years back in July and August after conducting further investigations into match-fixing relating to Serie B games in the 2007-2008 and 2008-2009 seasons and Serie A contests in the 2010-11 campaign.

Torino's Belgium international goalkeeper Jean-Francois Gillet was among those to receive one of the longest bans, with the 34-year-old banned for three years and seven months for offences relating to two matches involving former club Bari in 2008 and 2009.

A match official was also handed a four-year ban, and those sanctions will now be implemented on a worldwide scale.

A statement from football's governing body read: "FIFA can today confirm the worldwide extension of sanctions imposed on 26 players and one official relating to match-manipulation investigations conducted by the Italian Football Association (FIGC).

"The extension of these sanctions follows new proceedings conducted this year by the FIGC called "Bari bis" and "Cremona quater", which concern previous investigations into match manipulation.

"After being informed by the FIGC of the various decisions rendered by the association’s judicial bodies in both proceedings, and after a careful analysis of the files and documents provided on request by FIFA, the chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee decided to extend the sanctions imposed on 26 players and one official to have worldwide effect in accordance with art. 136 ff of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC)."