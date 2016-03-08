FIFA extends bans in Italian match-fixing case

FIFA has extended worldwide bans issued to a number of individuals in relation to match-fixing and illegal betting in Italy.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and Olympic committee had already ordered suspensions of up to five years at a national level.

Following investigations in Catanzaro and Catania, FIFA has confirmed that "several officials and players have been banned from taking part in any kind of football-related activities", with bans ranging from one to five years.

"In some cases, individuals have received permanent bans from holding any kind of position within the Italian Football Association," a statement released on Tuesday also said.

The individuals concerned, who were involved in matches in 2014 and 2015, were not named by FIFA.

In June last year, former Catania president Antonino Pulvirenti admitted to attempting to fix five Serie B matches in order to prevent the club's relegation.