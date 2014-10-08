FIFA to face possible compensation claims

The decision to award the tournament to Qatar back in 2010 was met with criticism in some quarters and allegations of corruption within FIFA were consequently made.

Detractors have also pointed to the searing temperatures in the country during June and July, with FIFA reportedly considering the option of moving the event to later in the year, which would impact on domestic leagues around the world.

Should this happen, European Clubs' Association (ECA) chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge - chief executive of Bayern Munich - has suggested that European clubs would seek financial remuneration.

"We are ready to discuss changing the date under one condition - that there is no damage for club football because if we change from summer to November or January it will affect our business," he said.

"That cost cannot be paid by the clubs. We are not ready to pay it and it has to be made clear to FIFA that they need the goodwill of the clubs or we are not ready to talk or discuss it.

"The fact is 76 per cent of all players in the last two World Cups were contracted by European clubs."

Umberto Gandini, vice-chairman of the ECA and a director of Italian giants Milan, says the Winter Olympics of that year - to be held in Almaty or Beijing - should be moved to accommodate the World Cup.

"The World Cup is one of the major events in the sports landscape [along] with the summer Olympics," he said. "But the Winter Olympics are not up there.

"When you have such a huge event like the World Cup don't tell me it's not possible to move the Winter Olympics a bit, especially with it still in the bid process and there are only two candidates."