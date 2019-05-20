FIFA faces Women’s World Cup ticket backlash

FIFA has told fans that ticketing arrangements for the forthcoming Women’s World Cup cannot be changed after receiving complaints.

The governing body said it had made clear at the time of purchase that “not all seats would be located next to each other”.

With the tournament in France due to start on June 7, FIFA announced on Monday that tickets were now available to print at home.

Dear fans. We have noted some of your comments, re: your tickets. When you placed your order, a message indicating not all seats would be located next to each other did appear, before confirmation of your purchase. Unfortunately we will not be able to modify your order. 1/2— FIFA Women's World Cup 🇫🇷 (@FIFAWWC) May 20, 2019

However, the news brought complaints, with those assuming they had bought tickets together told otherwise.

“Dear fans. We have noted some of your comments, re: your tickets,” read a message on the tournament’s official Twitter account.

“When you placed your order, a message indicating not all seats would be located next to each other did appear, before confirmation of your purchase. Unfortunately we will not be able to modify your order.

“However, an exception could be made for parents whose seats are not next to the seats of their underage children (18 years old and younger). For more info, do not hesitate to contact the ticketing customer service team.”

Strange. 4 of 6 Tix pretty much together (3 in 1 row and 1 behind) and then 2 singles not adjoining each other 5 and 10 rows up! Not cool.— reverie 🏳️‍🌈✨☀️ (@ijbro) May 20, 2019

Disgruntled fans replied, calling the situation “ridiculous” and demanding en masse to change the policy.

England and Scotland have both qualified and have been paired together in Group D. They play each other at the 35,000-capacity Allianz Riviera on June 9.