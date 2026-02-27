Champions League draw: The complete draw in full

The Champions League draw sees six English teams in the last-16 of the competition for the first time ever.

As Champions League league phase winners, Arsenal go into the draw as the team to beat, and the favourites for the competition, with Mikel Arteta's side still in all four competitions.

They were joined by Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the top eight of the first stage of the competition, with Newcastle United following, after winning their play-off against Qarabag.

The Champions League last-16

Real Madrid v Manchester City

Sporting v Bodo/Glimt

Chelsea v Paris Saint-Germain

Newcastle United v Barcelona

Galatasaray v Liverpool

Atletico Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur

Bayern Munich v Atalanta

Arsenal v Bayer Leverkusen



The Champions League quarter-finals

Paris Saint-German or Chelsea v Galatasaray or Liverpool

Real Madrid or Manchester City v Atalanta or Bayern Munich

Newcastle United or Barcelona v Atletico Madrid or Tottenham Hotspur

Sporting or Bodo/Glimt v Bayer Leverkusen or Arsenal



The Champions League semi-finals

Paris Saint-German, Chelsea, Galatasaray or Liverpool v Real Madrid, Manchester City, Atalanta or Bayern Munich

Newcastle United, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid or Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting, Bodo/Glimt, Bayer Leverkusen or Arsenal

Explainer

How the Champions League draw works

The transition to the ‘Swiss Model’ for the 2024/25 and 2025/26 seasons has fundamentally changed how the Champions League knockout stage is structured. The process begins with the knockout phase draw – taking place on February 27, 2026 –which features 16 teams.

This group consists of the top eight finishers from the league phase, who are seeded and received a ‘bye,’ and the eight winners from the knockout playoffs. Unlike the old format, this new system is designed to reward league performance by giving higher-ranked teams a more predictable and theoretically smoother path to the final.

The mechanics of the draw revolve around a tennis-style seeding system. To prevent the very best teams from knocking each other out too early, UEFA pairs teams based on their final league standings (first and second, third and fourth, and so on). During the draw, one team from each pair is placed on the left side of the bracket and the other on the right.

This strategic placement ensures that the top two seeds from the league phase are positioned at opposite ends of the tournament tree, meaning they cannot face one another until the Final in Budapest.

A major shift in the modern format is the introduction of a fixed bracket. In previous years, UEFA held separate draws for the Quarter-finals and Semi-finals, but now the entire path is mapped out from the Round of 16 onward. Once the draw is finalised today, every club will know exactly which potential opponents they will face in every subsequent round. This adds a level of transparency and high-stakes planning, as managers can scout their "path" to the trophy months in advance without the uncertainty of a random draw.

There are also specific rules regarding match logistics and eligibility that fans should keep in mind. Seeded teams – those who finished in the top eight of the league phase – have the advantage of playing the second leg of the Round of 16 at home.

Additionally, the ‘same-country protection’ that previously prevented domestic rivals from meeting early in the competition has been removed for the knockout stages. This means we could see an immediate heavyweight clash between two Premier League or La Liga sides as early as the Round of 16.

Looking ahead, the road to the Puskás Aréna is now clearly defined for the remaining contenders. The Round of 16 matches will take place across two weeks in March, followed by the Quarter-finals and Semi-finals in April and May. Because the brackets are locked, the momentum from today’s draw will carry all the way to the final on May 30, 2026.

