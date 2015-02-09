FIFA finalises four-man list for presidency

Current incumbent Sepp Blatter has been in the role since 1998, but his reign has been overshadowed in recent times by allegations of corruption throughout the organisation.

After a series of integrity checks, Blatter's place on the list was confirmed on Monday alongside former Portugal international Luis Figo, chairman of the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) Michael van Praag and current FIFA vice president Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein.

"Following the required regulatory assessments, the Ad-hoc Electoral Committee has today (Monday, 9 February 2015) formally admitted and declared the candidates eligible for the election of the office of FIFA President at the FIFA Congress in Zurich on 29 May 2015," a FIFA statement read.

"The candidates admitted and declared are Joseph S. Blatter (Switzerland), HRH Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein (Jordan), Luis Figo (Portugal) and Michael van Praag (The Netherlands).

"Each of them underwent an integrity check by the investigatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee in accordance with article 8 par. 1(e) and article 15 par. 2 of the Electoral Regulations for the FIFA Presidency (“Electoral Regulations”).

"Annexe 1 of the FIFA Organisation Regulations outlines the provisions according to which such integrity checks are conducted."